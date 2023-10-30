Boots come in various styles and construction with those commonly used during the rainy season looking very boring. Suicoke’s BEE-SPAB Boots, on the other hand, take a stylish approach to this humble footwear. Its design is unlike any of its kind with an upper looking like a cross between mules and moccasins. It looks very sturdy and reliable too.

These boots do not have the typical laces as it’s a modern, slip-on iteration of the brand’s duck boot styles especially with the shape and detailing. It adapts a classic silhouette but developed in a new, forward-thinking direction to make it not just exceptionally comfortable but also reliable under sudden weather changes.

Suicoke’s BEE-SPAB Duck Boots is equal part sleek and rugged featuring a waterproof artificial leather upper to keep your feet dry under a downpour or from splashes. It also has a low heel, a ridged rubber panel, and a neoprene top.

Meanwhile, the sole is slip-resistant and comfy Vibram paired with a SUICOKE original antibacterial EVA foam footbed. This outdoor wear also features an original EVA outsole.

Suicoke’s BEE-SPAB Duck Boots comes in a hi-top construction and has an elastic layer to the upper for easy slip on and off accessibility. It is available in a unisex silhouette and in two colorways: Black, Light Brown, and Dark Brown so it’s easy to pair with just about anything. Visible neat stitches that ran along the upper adds a rather classic touch reminiscent of those seen on moccasins while perforations on the leather allows for breathability without sacrificing water resistance.

Images courtesy of Suicoke