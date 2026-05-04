Are you planning an international escapade anytime soon? With summer coming up soon, booking early means beating the rush and even probably scoring some awesome deals. A new establishment located south of Lisbon, Portugal, just opened its doors and is ready to deliver world-class hospitality with a dash of serenity and luxury. Consider your next stay at the Sublime Comporta.

This boutique hotel showcases the natural beauty and breathtaking vistas of the coastal destination. Recognized by many as a “hidden gem,” as well as a “haven of tranquility and luxury,” it offers memorable experiences for those who visit. Sublime Comporta’s property spans approximately 168 acres with lavish villas, suites, and regular rooms.

Of course, the main attractions here are the cabana-style villas with bedrooms ranging from two to five. Step outside and what greets you are sand dunes, umbrella pines, cork trees, and occasional sightings of wildlife. Families will also love how it caters to all age groups. The Kids Club keeps the little ones engaged, while the adults get to indulge in other activities.

“The resort now unfolds across two complementary wings, working as one seamless resort: Terracotta and Sand, two dimensions that balance and enrich one another,” reads the website. Gastronomic options abound at Sublime Comporta. Enjoy exceptional meals at the Beefbar, Sem Porta Restaurant, Sem Porta Bar, Davvero Blu, Food Circle, Canalha, and more.

If a traditional restaurant feels a bit too stuffy, guests can also request curated picnics to enjoy the outdoors. At the end of the day, choose from in-room spa treatments to relax and recover, or head to the gym to burn off the calories. The Sublime Comporta can also host events such as weddings, birthdays, and others.

Images courtesy of Sublime Hotels