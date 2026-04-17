Just when we thought all watchmakers were done with engineering extremely slim mechanical watches, BVLGARI seems to still be at it. The Octo Finissimo Ultra Tourbillon Platinum is a spectacular sequel to its predecessor, which was rendered in titanium. With a ridiculously svelte case measuring only 1.85 mm thick, it’s a showstopper.

It’s difficult to fathom just how much effort it took to design and fabricate the parts of this timepiece. Its 40 mm octagonal body needs each component to fit perfectly. Any deviation beyond the dimensions its complications strictly require can spell disaster. Hence, only professional hands are capable of such a build.

Hence, every one of the 10 examples is practically a masterpiece you can wear. The Octo Finissimo Ultra Tourbillon Platinum’s housing already incorporates the movement mainplate with a matte blue PVD treatment. Surfaces alternate between brushed, satin, and polished finishes. Ownership is to the tune of around $780,280 a pop.

The distinctive aesthetics are there to dazzle or just flaunt BVLGARI’s manufacturing precision. Meanwhile, sapphire crystals sandwich the opposite ends of the case. Furthermore, users can make adjustments via two knobs on each side. Reference 104344 relies on an in-house BVF 900 caliber with a 42-hour power reserve.

This ultra-thin assembly ticks at a frequency of 28,800 vph, while a flying tourbillon at 5 o’clock captivates those who look at it. Elsewhere, the hour and minute hands occupy the space at 2 o’clock. Every Octo Finissimo Ultra Tourbillon Platinum includes a platinum bracelet with a folding clasp closure. Vertical brushlines and satin polish adorn the links to complement the case.

Images courtesy of BVLGARI