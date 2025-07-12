Climate change awareness continues to urge businesses to adopt eco-friendly practices. Depending on the industry, many already do, while others are also in active development. Meanwhile, studies show that while tourism is good for a country’s economy, it also has detrimental effects on the environment. However, exceptions exist, like the recently opened Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree.

You can find it in one of the global financial hubs in Southeast Asia. Singapore is also renowned for its strong stance against climate change. In fact, the country already has plans in place to reach net-zero emissions before 2050. The highly urbanized nation is also brimming with plenty of attractions.

As such, there are plenty of hotels and resorts that cater to locals and tourists alike. The Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree spans an 11-acre property within the Mandai Wildlife Reserve. It also provides world-class hospitality services along with must-visit zoological installations.

These include the Singapore Zoo, River Wonders, Bird Paradise, Rainforest Wild ASIA, and Night Safari. The establishment’s official website states: “Biophilic design is at the heart of the resort’s architecture, influencing every aspect from programmes to signature amenities and services.”

Guests will marvel at the unique architecture courtesy of WOW Architects. There are a total of 338 rooms to choose from, some of which offer memorable experiences. If possible, try to book a stay at one of the seed pod treehouses.

Thanks to its elevated position, the volume enjoys plenty of natural ventilation. Those staying there can enjoy vistas of the reservoir and tree canopies. The Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree likewise features two restaurants, a rooftop pool, a pool bar, a spa, a gym, and recreational facilities for kids.

Images courtesy of Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree