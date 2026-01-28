If you’re also closely following groundbreaking developments in green motoring, Mercedes-Benz is teasing something cool. Since we have yet to push beyond current battery limitations, there might be other solutions within our grasp. As far as concepts go, the VISION ICONIC proposes a new type of technology that constantly keeps its energy stores topped up.

Previously, there have been several ideas thrown around that could finally address the dreaded range anxiety that comes with battery-electric mobility. Even as the infrastructure gradually catches up to the demand, alternative means are always on the horizon.

Regarding what the German marque has in mind, it’s all about surface area. If this pipe dream ever becomes reality, the VISION ICONIC would be the prototype to promote its usage. Instead of the strategic placement of solar panels to harvest clean energy, another approach was in order.

According to reports, the entire exterior becomes one huge photovoltaic unit. What makes this possible is a special type of paint. Interestingly, it should equate to 7,450 miles of additional mileage in a year. We’ve heard plenty of bold promises before, so let’s approach this with skepticism.

The sleek silhouette exudes a vintage vibe as Mercedes-Benz imbues the EV with Art Deco flair. “With the VISION ICONIC, Mercedes-Benz shows what the future can look like when it is shaped by tradition, while remaining uncompromisingly modern,” reads the press materials.

Within its stealthy shell is a cockpit brimming with opulence. Instead of a fully digital interface, a transparent dashboard greets both driver and passenger. A bench seat, a steering wheel, and soft LED lighting are some of the notable elements inside. Lastly, the VISION ICONIC will supposedly offer Level 4 autonomous capabilities.

