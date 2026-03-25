RIMOWA is iconic for its collection of grooved aluminum luggage. The luxury brand has worked with aluminum since 1898, but didn’t always choose the parallel-designed grooves alone. For its latest release, the brand turned back the pages of time and delved into its Cologne archives to bring the structured grid pattern from 1969 to its Classic Aluminum Grid collection.

The embossed grid texture revives the distinctive archival design, but elegantly updated for the modern traveler. It evokes rhythm, strength, and structure. Exquisitely crafted on the exterior, the motif also continues throughout the quilted lining.

RIMOWA’s Classic Aluminum Grid collection is thoughtfully designed to balance elegance and practicality. The geometric aesthetic creates a visual and tactile contrast with the aluminum shell. It creates a pleasing visual distraction from the smooth, rounded corners and ergonomic, refined leather handle.

Aside from the grid motif, the collection also includes the brand’s other ingenious features. These include TSA-approved locks for effortless security checks at the airport. The locks are operable by security without causing damage.

Moreover, there’s RIMOWA’s multi-wheel system for breezy trips in and out of the airport and a stage-free telescoping handle. Meanwhile, premium materials includes the Italian full-grain cowhide leather handle, which provides a secure grip. The handle also gives the collection its vintage look and feel.

Notably, each piece of luggage in this limited-edition series includes a sticker and a custom-designed heritage blue leather luggage tag. Each piece comes with its unique identifying number that ranges from 0001/1969 to 1969/1969. The Classic Aluminum Grid collection is available in Hand-Carry Case, Trunk, and Cabin sizes.

Images courtesy of RIMOWA