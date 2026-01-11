We’ve seen inflatable vehicle tents and inflatable pop-up RV roofs. But not an inflatable RV kitchen. German startup Stuff Bubble saw the opportunity to fill this gap with “the world’s first inflatable kitchen for your camper.” Designed for outdoor adventures in your RV or at camp, it offers maximum functionality at a size that requires minimal space.

When deflated, it is extremely space-saving considering its host of features. It packs flat to a compact size that measures about 18″ long x 5″ high. It leaves room in the trunk for other camping essentials, including a cooler or tent. The kitchen is also easy to transport by one person, weighing between 8kg and 15kg, depending on the equipment level.

Moreover, setting up the Stuff Bubble inflatable kitchen takes roughly three minutes using an electric pump. When inflated, it looks like a traditional kitchen that stretches wide, nearly measuring the width of a van’s tailgate area. It features a generous countertop measuring 44″ long and 24″ deep.

The kitchen is ideal for a vehicle longer than 1.80m. It transforms a regular car or van into a camper in under three minutes. It features a combination of high-quality textiles, a stable cooking surface, and a robust base plate designed for outdoor use.

The Stuff Bubble inflatable kitchen features an integrated, flexible sink for easy washing of hands and dishes. It’s expandable to accommodate a refrigerator and cooker. It is fully equipped with a water circulation system and an inflatable refrigerator. It also has under-counter storage for cooking and eating utensils.

Images courtesy of Stuff Bubble