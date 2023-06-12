Stay Warm, Stay Safe: The Benefits of Investing in Striker Ice Clothing

The bitter cold that often accompanies winter is one of the major killjoys for outdoor enthusiasts. Of course, it shackles water in icy chains strong enough to hold passionate ice fishers and skaters, but it’s not that pleasant to be around. Unless you are wearing Striker Ice, that is. Because in that case, you’ll feel as toasty as a marshmallow in hot chocolate. Only that you won’t eventually melt away. In this article, we’ll dive into the world of Striker Ice clothing and discover why any good sports store is teeming with its apparel.

A Brief History of Striker Ice

Striker Ice started as a snowmobile apparel brand in 2005 but quickly realized its true calling was in ice fishing gear. In 2010, they shifted gears and began catering to anglers worldwide. The real breakthrough came in 2011 when they introduced their innovative Sureflote flotation assist technology, making them the undisputed leader in ice fishing apparel. Today, with more than a decade of experience in ice fishing apparel technologies, Striker Ice sets trends that are worth following.

The Cutting-Edge Technologies Behind Striker Ice

What makes Striker Ice stand head and shoulders above the competition? It’s all in the technologies they employ.

Sureflote Flotation Assist

Sureflote Flotation Assist technology is a groundbreaking feature designed to enhance safety while out on the ice. This innovative system uses low-density polyethylene foam that traps air within closed cells, creating air pockets that increase buoyancy.

When incorporated into a jacket and bib set, Sureflote Flotation Assist provides flotation for up to two hours. This can be crucial in life-threatening situations, such as falling through the ice, by giving the wearer additional time to get back to safety or wait for rescue.

The technology doesn’t add significant bulk or weight to the garments, ensuring that the wearer remains comfortable and mobile while enjoying their outdoor activities. This combination of safety and comfort has made Striker Ice apparel highly sought after among ice anglers and other winter sports enthusiasts.

Thermadex Insulation

The Thermadex Insulation technology provides superior insulation performance without adding unnecessary bulk. This advanced insulation system is specifically designed for active outdoor pursuits, such as alpine skiing, snowboarding, snowmobiling, and Nordic skiing. Still, it is also widely used in the brand’s ice fishing apparel.

The key to Thermadex Insulation’s effectiveness lies in its ability to retain heat while allowing for breathability. It effectively traps body heat, keeping the wearer warm in cold conditions, while simultaneously allowing moisture and excess heat to escape. This ensures that the wearer stays comfortable and dry during physical activities.

Striker Ice incorporates varying amounts of Thermadex Insulation in its apparel collections to cater to diverse weather conditions and user preferences. For example, the Predator series features 100g Thermaflex Insulation to balance warmth and breathability, while the Trekker series offers 60g Thermaflex Insulation for milder winter days.

Hydrapore Pro

Hydrapore Pro is a high-performance waterproof and breathable laminate technology that offers outstanding protection against harsh weather conditions. Built into the outer shell fabrics of Striker Ice fishing suits, Hydrapore Pro ensures that wearers stay dry and comfortable while out in the elements.

The effectiveness of Hydrapore Pro lies in its impressive waterproofness and breathability ratings. While industry standards for these measures are typically 3,000 mm/3,000 g/m², Hydrapore Pro boasts a remarkable 5,000 mm/5,000 g/m² rating. This means that the material can withstand higher levels of water pressure without allowing moisture to seep through, keeping the wearer dry in wet conditions.

At the same time, the breathability aspect of Hydrapore Pro allows moisture and excess heat generated by the body to escape, preventing sweat buildup and ensuring the wearer remains comfortable during physical activities.

A Closer Look at Striker Ice Apparel Collections

Striker Ice has several collections of ice-fishing garments, each designed for specific weather conditions:

Apex: This top-of-the-line series features PrimaLoft CrossCore Insulation, combining PrimaLoft fibers with NASA-developed Aerogel technology for unparalleled insulation without added bulk. Boasting a 10,000 mm/5,000 g/m² waterproofness and breathability rating, the Apex collection is perfect for extreme cold.

Climate: Designed in a wide range of sizes, the Climate series offers the same breathability as the Apex series. The Striker Ice Climate jacket even has a removable softshell liner, making it a versatile year-round option.

Hardwater: Built for tough conditions, the Hardwater series is a great choice for those who need extra protection from the elements and a bit of extra storage space. With reinforced knees and seat padding, this collection is as durable as it is warm.

Predator: Striking the perfect balance between warmth and breathability, the Predator series features 100g Thermaflex Insulation to prevent sweat build-up, while snakeskin knee panels and extra padding ensure comfort and durability.

Trekker: Ideal for early ice and spring conditions, the Trekker series has 60g Thermaflex Insulation, providing optimal warmth on milder winter days.

Conclusion

Striker Ice clothing offers cutting-edge technology, comfort and safety all wrapped in one package. So, the next time you’re preparing for your winter fishing trips, remember: they are a great way to stay warm and safe. Invest in Striker Ice gear and enjoy the great outdoors without freezing your toes off!