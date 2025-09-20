There’s nothing like sipping on ice cold drink to beat the heat or keeping warm with a cup of hot drink in hand when at home or outdoors. Glass cups or ceramic mugs already do a good job of retaining temperature, albeit just for a few minutes. Now, those with insulated layers are different because they retain heat or cold for hours, just like Stanley’s Classic Legendary Camp Mug.

This is a robust and rugged mug built for the outdoors. Crafted from BPA-free 18/8 stainless steel, its double-wall vacuum insulation keeps hot drinks hot or cold drinks cold for hours. It has a secure press-fit Tritan lid that prevents splashes or spills and helps retain the temperature of the beverage.

Drinks stay hot for 1.5 hours, icy cold for an amazing 15 hours, and chilled for three hours. Users vouched that the Stanley Classic Legendary Camp Mug keeps their drinks hot or cold for longer periods. After exposure to light snow, hot drinks inside stayed hot/warm.

Moreover, the insulation protects the hands from the heat or cold when storing hot or cold drinks inside. It also has a comfortable ergonomic handle for ease of use and portability. It is available in 8oz, 12oz, and 24oz capacity and in a variety of colors and glossy or matte finish to suit one’s style or preference.

The Stanley Classic Legendary Camp Mug is dishwasher safe and is available in solid Black, Cream Gloss, Gunmetal Shine, Wisteria Shine, Dreamscape, Seafoam, Hammertone Green, and Tigerlily Plum. This is a solid option for outdoor adventures or for use around the house.

Images courtesy of Stanley