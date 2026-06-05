Although the majority of automotive companies are already transitioning to emission-free powertrains, a few are still a bit hesitant in doing so. Instead, there is a compromise some agree with. Audi already has a fleet of battery-electric models, but it’s also catering to clients who aren’t ready for one. For those craving an adrenaline-pumping driving experience, you’re looking at the Nuvolari.

This supercar may not be the first to hit the market with a hybrid powertrain, but that doesn’t matter. What this sleek ride symbolizes is the Four Rings’ willingness to innovate. In the case of the Nuvolari, the press release shares a bit more about the “fastest and most powerful production vehicle in the brand’s history.”

From what we could gather, the technologies are being sourced from Formula 1 and adapted for a street-legal platform. Audi opts for a mid-engine layout, which features a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 and three axial flux electric motors. Overall, these components combine for a total output of 987 horsepower. Meanwhile, torque is listed at 538.4 lb-ft and 1,585.70 lb-ft, respectively.

According to the reports, “as an integral part of the quattro system, they support variable torque distribution. A third electric motor between the V8 mid-engine and the transmission completes the drive concept.” In track tests, the Nuvolari can accelerate from zero to 62 mph in 2.6 seconds and reach a top speed of an estimated 217.48 mph.

To ensure exceptional torsional rigidity and weight savings, the construction features Audi Space Frame technology alongside a carbon fiber exterior. Another cool aspect of the Nuvolari deals with active aerodynamics. Depending on the driving conditions, it automatically makes precision adjustments to maintain peak performance.

Images courtesy of Audi