Camper trailers come in all shapes and sizes to suit the specific needs of their users. While bigger is indeed better when it comes to motorhomes, sometimes, compact and versatile is perfect for the job. With a growing demand for overlanding platforms, the Scamp X is an excellent option. Unlike its predecessors, this bad boy is ready for off-road shenanigans.

Scamp Trailers must be keeping its ears close to the ground by reworking its popular model for rugged adventures. Instead of a few tweaks here and there, we have a total overhaul in our hands. According to the manufacturer, it is considerably tougher than previous versions.

The upgrades include a Timbren Heavy-Duty suspension system, ST235/75R15 tires, and robust underside protection. These equate to an 18″ ground clearance and a 17″ approach angle with a 22″ departure angle. Your Scamp X can hold up to two 20-lb. propane tanks.

Meanwhile, fresh water capacity is around 12 gallons, while gray water is listed at 21 gallons and 6 gallons for black water. Scamp Trailers is likewise offering two configurations: Trek and Altitude. Both feature a “U” rear dinette and a full kitchen, but the former includes a front sofa/bunk, while the latter touts a front bath/ shower.

“The SCAMP X also comes equipped with modern conveniences like a portable Bluetooth speaker, solar panels mounted on the roof, and a front storage rack for extra gear,” reads the page description. “Outside, the new black awning, roof rack, and sleek design make it both functional and bold, perfect for those who want to go farther, stay longer, and travel in comfort.”

Images courtesy of Scamp Trailers