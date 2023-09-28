Stone Island and New Balance teamed up to introduce the first-ever update to the original 991. As it enters into a new era, this beloved icon which set the standard for contemporary running shoe design, has taken on an industrial silhouette inspired by the adapted industrial spaces that serve as clubs and venues.

Stone Island’s vision equipped this footwear in a decidedly utilitarian olive, grey and black palette. It also features a mesh upper inspired by latticed metal and overlaid with nubuck. Further visual emphasis on the industrial space concept are found on the colorway, which is a coated, texturized leather foxing and a host of reflective accents including at the heel.

Visible updates on the Stone Island x New Balance Made in UK 991v2 include a modernized strike path that unveils one of the most notable updated features— full-length FuelCell cushioning on the midsole. Moreover, an array of reflective accents provides a functional element drawn from the silhouette’s performance running roots. Other notable features include a semi-translucent ABZORB SBS pods and ENCAP heel.

Meanwhile, co-branded details and custom packaging round up the Made in UK 991v2 introduction. These include a woven Stone Island Compass logo patch on the tongue, semi-translucent outsole with visible Stone Island compass logo, and woven “Made In England” label at the back of the tongue.

Then there’s the “NB” branded woven tape on the tongue that runs behind patch and down the tongue to create a lace loop. New Balance’s iconic “N” motif is also applied to the lateral sides.

The Stone Island x New Balance Made in UK 991v2 will be available starting October 4 through Stone Island’s website and from October 18 through New Balance’s site as well as select Stone Island stores.

Images courtesy of Stone Island