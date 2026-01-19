Forget the awkward and embarrassing breath tests to check for alcohol intoxication. With the EthyloKey, all it takes is a press and this compact, EDC tester determines if you’re fit to drive.

When you drink alcohol, your body eliminates it in several ways, including through sweat or through your breath. Mouth breathalyzers, both the electronic and chemical ones, are common. But they can be traumatizing for some, especially when you drink and drive and gets pulled over by the cops.

But with the EthyloKey, you test first before you drive. It’s a circular, compact device that serves as your personal alcohol tester. It checks for microscopic alcohol-related vapors naturally emitted through your skin. With a simple touch, it analyzes and determines your level of alcohol intoxication.

It comprise of a full sensing module, a sealed micro-chamber, and a battery, all downsized to fit into a device that you can easily slip into your pocket or attach to a keychain. The micro-chamber concentrates skin-emitted vapors, while the sensor along with electronic-nose algorithm analyze key alcohol-related VOCs.

Then in a few seconds, EthyloKey immediately displays a clear, color-coded result after the test. Green for Good to “Go,” orange for “Proceed with Caution,” red warns not to drive, and blue is for invalid tests.

For a comprehensive analysis, the device works with a companion phone app that provides historical data, alcohol level prediction, personalized insights, and more. It providers over a hundred tests in a single charge of its battery, which offers wireless charging.

The lab-developed and lab-validated EthyloKey underwent voluntary human testing in a non-invasive and controlled environment to refine accuracy, reliability, ad long-term performance to ensure its efficacy.

Images courtesy of EtyhloKey