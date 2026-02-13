Leatherman serves a selection of portable outdoor gear, including pocket knives and multi-tools. Most of their products usually come in plier-based designs packed with handy features. But every once in a while, the Portland, Oregon-based brand throws in a minimalist EDC to the collection. This includes the recently released OPNR multi-tool.

Leatherman returns to keychain territory with this small yet nifty aptly-named tool crafted from durable 420HC stainless steel. While it doesn’t have that many features as its predecessors, it makes a fine everyday carry addition for the same reason why it’s named as such.

OPNR ( a shortcut for opener?) may not look like it can do much with its minimalist form. But it packs most of your most-used utility tools into a single, smooth rounded design. These include the most indispensable tool, a bottle opener, and also has a package opener, a pry bar, and a flathead screwdriver.

Moreover, as opposed to an angular form, Leatherman gave this new release rounded corners. This not only gives the tool a more friendly and sleek aesthetic. It also reduces accidental nicks to the skin or poked holes in the pocket, which normally happens with some pointer alternatives.

OPNR has a design reminiscent of the carabiner multi-tools from The James Brand. Moreover, it’s the kind that you can easily forget it’s there until you need it. It measures just 2.6″ long and 1.01″ wide, and weighs just over half an ounce at 14.8 g. It can stay in the pocket of your jeans, hang with your keys, or used as a pendant, ready for action when needed.

