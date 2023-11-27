If you find yourself constantly shifting in your seat, it could be a sign that it’s not designed to provide optimal support for your body. Sadly, there’s a shortage of specialists that would subject your chair to testing to determine if it’s ergonomic enough, which is why you should invest in furniture like the Karman by Steelcase.

We know there are plenty of premium brands out there, but some just rely on brand recognition to peddle their generic office/gaming chairs. While Steelcase’s options are not what you would exactly call cheap, the materials, craftsmanship, and features are definitely worth what you pay for.

When it comes to products for personal use, never settle for the mediocre yet make sure it offers the best bang for your buck. Steelcase knows customers prefer some degree of customizability, which is why the Karman can be configured accordingly. There are 13 color options and each has been curated to deliver a professional vibe.

The flagship setup sports a footrest, 4-way adjustable armrests, lumbar support, and hubless wheels. Should there be anything the buyer considers not applicable to what they need, Steelcase will set the pricing accordingly. However, it’s absolutely leagues better with all the bells and whistles intact.

Instead of foam and fabric, the Karman is outfitted with mesh to easily conform to various body types of preferred sitting positions. Plus, the hybrid seat mechanism flexes to relieve pressure on your body and legs. Fine-tune the resistance and recline positions via the intuitive Comfort Dial system.

Promoting sustainability, they are manufacturing the chairs out of 25% recycled materials and ensuring about 85% of the Karman is recyclable after reaching its peak service life. It’s finally time to say goodbye to joint pain and muscle fatigue with the help of Steelcase.

Images courtesy of Steelcase