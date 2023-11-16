After a string of hits and misses when it came to hardware, Valve struck gold when it released the Steam Deck in 2022. Since then, competitors rushed to launch their own handheld gaming PCs but have yet to surpass the sales and popularity of the former. If you’ve waited patiently since then, the Steam Deck OLED Limited Edition should convince you to finally take the plunge.

While ASUS’ ROG Ally and Lenovo’s Legion Go boast more powerful hardware on paper, it’s Valve’s seamless Steam Library integration and software optimization that makes the Steam Deck so intuitive to use. As such, the new version touts several minor but welcome upgrades but now ships with a larger 7.4″ OLED panel with a 90 Hz refresh rate and an HDR peak brightness of 1,000 nits.

Another notable change is the battery capacity which is now at 50 Whr. Its combination with the new screen and smaller APU die purportedly equates to a slightly longer battery life. Storage options now are just 512 GB and 1 TB but are still user-replaceable should they want to. The Steam Deck OLED Limited Edition is exclusively available with a 1 TB NVMe M.2 SSD.

Moreover, instead of the opaque housing of its standard siblings, this bad boy is clad in cool transparent plastic. In some of the images, we think it might be slightly translucent, but it looks awesome, nonetheless. Contrast comes from the orange components which are admittedly not for everyone. However, Valve notes that depending on how well the Steam Deck OLED Limited Edition sells, they might be open to more special colorways in the future.

