Sydney-based tech startup Chargeasap has created the “ultimate decluttering solution” for all your charging cables aptly called Connect Pro. It’s a magnetic cable that supports all of your USB devices making it an ideal travel companion.

Magnetic cables, or those with swappable plugs that magnetically attach to a charging cable, are nothing new. But the problem with this cable type is not knowing the amount of power delivered and drawn. Chargeasap provides a solution with the “world’s first 100W magnetic cable with LED screen.”

The Connect Pro shows when a device connects and charges via a green light indicator. Likewise, it has a built-in power reader displayed on a sleek LED screen that shows the charging progress and speed. This cable provides effortless snap charging using strong and 7.44mm-thick N52 grade neodymium magnets that can support up to 1.1kg of weight (devices like the iPad Pro).

Complementing the magnets is an innovative locking mechanism to ensure a more secure connection and longer cable lifespan. The cable is also made from durable and snag-free using 3000D braided nylon and features an anti-fray neck design to lessen fraying or snapping.

The Connect Pro supports 100W USB-PD, 27W Apple Fast Charge, and offers interchangeable tips that you can swap between USB-C, Apple Lightning, and Micro USB. It also supports Apple Fast Charge for all iPhones and able to fully support 27W Apple Fast charging for Lightning devices like the iPhone 14 series and earlier models. The cable also supports USB 2.0 data transfer and can power up 100W devices like USB-C laptops.

Images courtesy of Chargeasap