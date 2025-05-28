Star Wars fans had it good this month with a variety of product tie-ins that celebrate all things related to the franchise. Among these were collectible action figures from Hasbro, metal posters from Displate, a standing desk from Secretlab, and new sets from LEGO. Speaking of the latter, the Icons series is dropping The Lord of the Rings: Balrog Book Nook this weekend.

Although the number of kits inspired by John Ronald Reuel “J.R.R.” Tolkien’s literary works pale in comparison to those based on George Lucas’ galactic epic, the Danish toymaker might add more in the future. In the meantime, we have a fresh entry to look forward to, especially its unique selling point.

From what the name tells us, LEGO’s The Lord of the Rings: Balrog Book Nook deserves a special spot on your shelves. Specifically, the row where books like The Hobbit, The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, The Return of the King, The Silmarillion, and others are.

There are a total of 1,201 pieces inside the box of SKU: 10367 for us to assemble into a diorama of Gandalf’s memorable showdown against Durin’s Bane — the Balrog. Fittingly enough, a plaque with the script “You Shall Not Pass” makes the scene even more dramatic.

The wizard is dual-wielding a staff and sword, while the monster holds a flaming whip. Both the latter’s wings and limbs are poseable in contrast to the LEGO minifigure’s limited articulation. Nonetheless, The Lord of the Rings: Balrog Book Nook also opens via hinges for a full view of the two characters locked in battle.

Images courtesy of LEGO