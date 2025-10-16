Tri-fold wallets tend to get unsightly when used to their full-potential, meaning when bulked up with cards, cash, and more. But not the IL MODO MINI from Japanese brand STATUSY, which takes a unique approach to the tri-fold design so it stays slim while being fully functional.

This wallet adapts to you and not the other way around. Its patented smart design keeps it compact, lightweight, and ultra portable. It is 60% smaller compared to a regular wallet. It can fit in a chest pocket and even in the smallest bag. Yet, it is surprisingly spacious inside.

The IL MODO MINI offers 30% more storage capacity to hold your most-used everyday carry essentials like cash, cards, and evenn coins. It offers maximum storage in a compact footprint measuring just 3.4″ L x 2.37″ W when folded. It has a thickness of 1.10″ and is 7.8″ long when opened.

The design allows it to hold 15-20 bills, 15 coins, and 10 cards, with a smart movable gusset behind the card slots for efffortless card access. Meanwhile, bills do not fold, crease, or crumple but slide neatly inside. The patented tri-fold design offers full functionality in a slim and elegant profile. There is no unsightly bulk with a snap closure button providing a humble but secure closure.

The IL MODO MINI comes in a range of sleek colors to match your personal taste. It is crafted for elegance, strength, and durability from premium vegetable-tanned leather from Tuscany, Italy. It comes in both left-handed and right-handed designs for effortless access and comfort no matter how you carry.

Images courtesy of STATUSY