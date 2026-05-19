Prometheus Design Werx (PDW) dropped a fittingly designed pocketknife ahead of the May 20 release of Star Wars’ “The Mandalorian and Grogu” in theaters, called the SPD X Strider SMF Tiger Stripe Mythosaur. It boasts a striking silhouette that captivates the eyes. Its colorway makes it ideal for covert missions on one of Endor’s moons.

Drop it on the floor of the Forest Moon, and you’ll have trouble finding it. It easily blends into the moon’s surroundings thanks to the VN Era Tiger Stripe Camo pattern on both the blade and the handle. These laser-etched patterns painstakingly took a whopping four hours to apply to each knife. You can imagine the meticulous attention to detail applied to each folder.

Clearly, the SPD X Strider SMF Tiger Stripe Mythosaur was crafted and launched in anticipation of “The Mandalorian and Grogu.” The name itself is an indication, and so is the symbol of the Mythosaur skull, a signature of the Mandalorian people, etched onto the handle.

PDW applied this unique design to one of the most beloved tactical pocket knives ever, the formidable Strider SMF. The design features a drop-point blade, spine jimping, and a thumb hole for effortless blade opening and blade use. The blade gets a material upgrade to MagnaCut steel, which delivers excellent corrosion resistance and edge retention.

Meanwhile, the handle on the SPD X Strider SMF Tiger Stripe Mythosaur delivers lightweight strength from its all-titanium construction. The handle features an integrated frame lock with a “KEEP YOUR WITS SHARP AND YOUR BLADE SHARPER” motto on its side. Meanwhile, PDW etched its SPD Kraken Trident logo into the tip-up pocket clip.

Images courtesy of Prometheus Design Werx