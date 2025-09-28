Staplers are ubiquitous home and office stationery that rarely undergo design changes. Traditional ones come in either plastic or metal and dependent on staple wires to work. Without the latter, it’s nothing more than a piece of paper weight. The Oceanus Brass Stapler takes the wires out of the design process to prioritize functionality.

It takes a non-conventional design approach that merges timeless style with lasting functionality. Precision engineering allows it to work even without staple wires. Instead, it binds documents using the paper itself.

The Oceanus Brass Stapler works similarly when you fold the edges of documents together to bind them. It has precision hook blades that punch and loop each sheet with consistent ease. It’s a sustainable product designed to replace disposable staples with precision-machined folding arms that pierce and tuck the paper into itself.

It secures pages with a single, clean motion. The only downside is it leaves a hole where the staple wire should be. But this is a design advantage that extends the stapler’s functionality as a puncher, where a fastener can take the place of the staple wire instead.

The Oceanus Brass Stapler is machined from a beautiful and solid block of brass that develops its own patina over time, making each piece unique to its owner. It features an ergonomic shape for effortless one-handed use, in which every action creates a satisfying tactile ritual.

Every press offers consistent force via a carefully tuned internal linkage that creates a smooth and satisfying operation. Notably, the Oceanus Brass Stapler takes design inspiration from the seas. Its exposed components echo the levers and cleats found on classic sailing vessels. This offers both aesthetic appeal and complete mechanical transparency.

Images courtesy of Oceanus Brass