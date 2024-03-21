As it stands right now, cycling is the most eco-friendly mode of transportation that everybody can get into. Not only does your two-wheeler and physical effort take you anywhere, but it also promotes fitness. First-timers may want to pick a step-through frame for riding comfort, but seasoned cyclists who regularly hit the trails might want to upgrade their ride with the 6061 Trail+ Fat Bike.

Firstly, let’s talk about the elephant in the room. This rugged machine ships only in two colorways: Stone Grey and Wildberry. The former is probably what most of you would pick, but guys who are confident about their masculinity will find the pink hue of the latter a vibrant alternative.

State Bicycle Co. offers a sizeable lineup under the 6061 series and the name sets our expectations from the get-go. The 6061 Trail+ Fat Bike and others on the roster flaunt a frame crafted from 6061 aluminum. It comes with an integrated headset alongside an alloy A-head Fat Bike fork.

Given the popularity of e-bikes, interested buyers should know this SKU is the traditional type. Battery-electric options with pedal assist are likewise available, but this bad boy relies purely on your stamina and muscle power. Firstly, we have a Shimano 9-speed drive train.

Double-walled alloy 36h wheels shod in 26″ x 4.5″ Kenda Juggernaut tires are included on both ends. Stopping power is supplied by Tektro 2-finger alloy brakes. The 6061 Trail+ Fat Bike caters to riders as short as 5’2″ and as tall as 6’4″ via four distinct sizes.

When ordering, there are multiple customization choices for building your ideal bike. “The 6061 Trail+ Fat Bike is designed to conquer the most challenging snowy terrains. With its large tires and low PSI capabilities, it offers exceptional flotation, allowing you to glide over snow-covered trails with ease and stability,” writes State Bicycle Co.

Images courtesy of State Bicycle Co.