Stanley never fails to deliver comfortable drinking solutions for just about anyone. They have an assortment of canisters, vacuum insulated thermos, beer kegs, and more that can hold just about any edible liquid. Their Easy Fill Wide Mouth Flask, for instance, ensures you don’t waste a single drop from your favorite drink even on the move.

This is a stainless steel flask that can safely store your drink for on-the-go hydration. It can hold 8 ounces of your favorite liquor, wine, or just about any spirits. Not an alcoholic drink type of guy? Then why not your preferred juice or coffee?

It features a retro and slim silhouette that would look good with just about any occasion. At 1.5″ L x 3″ W x 7.5″ H, it is small enough to slip into your pocket, backpack, bag, or does not take up space among your camping gear. The Stanley Easy Fill Wide Mouth Flask is even lightweight at merely 0.4 pounds.

This container can go anywhere from work to play. It is built for adventures big and small, as such its durable stainless steel construction. It even comes with a leakproof design to prevent spills during movement and a never-lose steel cap. The wide mouth makes it convenient to refill your drink. This way you don’t have to use a funnel or straw.

The Stanley Easy Fill Wide Mouth Flask is a super portable and tough carry container backed with the brand’s lifetime guarantee of durability. It is certainly made with the brand’s famous high-quality standards so you can still pass them down as an heirloom.

