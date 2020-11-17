Nothing beats having a cold drink after a long turning day at work or outdoors under the blistering heat of the sun. A good, durable bottle that keeps drinks cold for hours is always handy in these situations just like the Stanley Classic Bottle Opener Beer Stein.

Stanley continues to provide consumers with portable and lightweight solutions when it comes to travel; from vacuum flasks, coffee press, thermos, and more. This bottle keeps your cold drinks colder for longs periods and maintains its good taste and quality. An iced drink stays cold for an amazing 32 hours.

Moreover, The Stanely Classic Bottle Opener Beer Stein retains the beer’s fizzle even after opening. It keeps the carbonation going for a max of eight hours. Liquid contents also remain sealed because of its leakproof lid and the double-walled vacuum insulation keeps drinks cold or hot for hours.

As for portability, this robust beer bottle is easy on the hands. You can use it one-handed with its convenient flip-up lid. It is lightweight at just 1.12 pounds and compact enough to fit inside your backpack at 6L x 4.1W x 7.1H inches. An added convenience is the bottle opener built into the handle. The opener can also double as a tether or loop for your paracord or carabiner for on-the-go carry.

The Stanley Classic Bottle Opener Beer Stein is built for outdoor adventures. It comes with a heavy-duty handle and an 18/8 stainless steel construction. Both ensure durability so you can haul it along for more adventures to come.

Images courtesy of Stanley