Decathlon Tiny Homes’ Lady Bird already attracts attention with its bright and playful exterior. But it’s even more awesome inside, where it boasts a well-designed and fully-equipped interior space.

Despite its compact size, measuring 32 ft (9.75 m) long and 8.6 ft wide, this home offers residential-like comfort. It has plenty of space to move around and has a full kitchen and bath. It has a downstairs bedroom and a sleeping space in the loft.

Built on a triple-axle trailer and modeled after the firm’s Poseidon model, the Lady Bird boasts a sophisticated interior in contrast to its playful bright teal and white exterior topped with a metal roof. It features a combination of fresh oak chevron luxury vinyl flooring and lightly stained wooden ceilings.

Moreover, accent walls are in similar charcoal blue and the walls use white shiplap. The house does thematic styling, featuring matching materials and colors throughout to make it look more cohesive and spacious. Even the kitchen has quartz countertops and the cabinets come in similar charcoal blue shades.

As for the division of spaces, one end of the Lady Bird hosts the living room. The opposite end of the home hosts the main bedroom which can accommodate a queen size bed and offers plenty of storage. This bedroom is separated from communal spaces by a large bathroom with a laundry station.

The heart of the Lady Bird is the fully-equipped modern kitchen. It has modern appliances like a two-burner induction cooktop, a fridge with freezer, and a multifunctional oven with microwave and air fryer functions. This home is customizable but comes standard with an on-demand water heater and two mini-split units for AC and heat. It also has RV-style hookups for water, electricity, and sewage.

