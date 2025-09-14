Using fabric as a protective covering for various items is a cultural practice in some countries like Japan and Korea. Gifts wrapped in cloth add aesthetic value and reflects its cultural significance to that country. SPINN.DESIGN elevates this tradition with ProWrapp, a high-tech fabric designed to provide weatherproof protection for your gear.

This is no ordinary polyester fabric as it offers multilayer protection from dust, water, bumps, shocks, and more. It consists of four functional layers: a durable micro-hook fabric, waterproof barrier, shock-absorbing backing layer, and soft Velcro fleece. Its combined features offers secure protection for your tech gear, including cameras, laptops, camera lenses, smartphones, and more.

ProWrapp features a high-pile fabric with an exceptionally soft feel and superb shock absorption. Its interior is soft enough to wipe dust or dirt off from lenses without scratching them. Its waterproof barrier ensures items stay dry and protected from water splashes, dust, sand, and the unexpected downpour.

Meanwhile, its full-surface hook-and-loop closure ensures full, strong, anti-drop protection of your gear. Rounded corners prevent unwanted opening and peeling and a sturdy loop converts the cloth into a strong hanging bag. The fabric comes in color-coded sizes to cater to various technical equipment.

The small size (11.5″ x11.5″) fits camera lenses up to 80mm diameter and 130mm length, filters, cell phones, glasses, hard drives, USB-cables, and chargers. Meanwhile, medium (15.5″ x15.5″) is a workhorse already as it fits mirrorless cameras with 24-100 lenses, boom boxes, binoculars, and tablets up to 12″. Then large (19.5″ x19.5″) is for DSLRs with 24-105 lenses and larger, tripods up to 400mmx90mm, and 13″–16″ notebooks. Lastly, the XL size (19.5x” 19.5″) is for larger lenses, lighting equipment, large tripods, and pro-studio accessories.

Images courtesy of SPINN.DESIGN