The Inferno fixed blade is the first collaborative product between Vosteed and Nick from the Stassa23 YouTube channel. An avid knife enthusiast, this is Nick’s first-ever fixed-blade design born from a pivotal moment in his life.

“Introducing the Inferno, a compact fixed blade born from a pivotal moment in my life and shaped by years of reviewing and handling thousands of knives,” he shared. While I’m not a traditional knife maker or designer, I know what I want from an everyday carry (EDC) fixed blade, and the Inferno is the result of that vision,” he added.

The Inferno fixed blade pays homage to what Nick described as a “life-changing work accident” that led him to pursue knife and gear reviewing. That moment shaped the purposeful design of this fixie. It offers reliability, practicality, and everyday resilience.

While its blade measures only 3.57″ long, it is still thick enough at 0.138″ to offer reliable and solid cutting or chopping performance. It can withstand everyday heavy-duty use thanks to its robust construction made from durable and stonewashed 14C28N steel. This material offers great edge retention, corrosion resistance, and is easy to sharpen.

Moreover, the Inferno fixed blade is available in three handle scales that offer a reliable and secure grip and control. It is available in Micarta, G10, and Copper Raindrop Micarta. The blade also has features front jimping for added traction, especially in slippery or wet weather conditions.

Likewise, it has a sharpening choil for straightforward touch-ups and comes with Vosteed’s proprietary Kydex sheath. The sheath is low profile yet securely wraps around the blade. It features Vosteed’s Secured Omni Adjustable Rotation (S.O.A.R.) clip for 360° adjustable carry.

Images courtesy of Vosteed