The Optimus Gemini II, part of Swedish Katadyn Group, enables real cooking outdoors, whether during camping, backpacking, overlanding, and more. It boasts a dual-stove burner with high output power each for efficient cooking any time and anywhere.

It offers real serious cooking featuring a burner output at 4,600W each and independent control, so you can boil, steam, fry, or simmer with ease. Boiling a liter of water takes just four minutes.

You can cook two dishes simultaneously, like an entree and a side dish, to save time and energy. Moreover, each burner on the Gemini II features integrated wind protection to keep the flames steady and a spindly fold-out flame control for accurate adjustments.

Then fold-out flame control lets you dial in the precise heat needed for each dish. Additionally, this stove has a built-in pressure regulator that maintains reliable heat in changing conditions.

The Optimus Gemini II two-burner stove packs into a compact size that fits in backpacks or smaller bags. It spans 12″ long, 2.76″ wide, and 4.14″ tall. It weighs 26.8 oz, making it lightweight for everyday carry. The stove also comes with its own carrying bag.

It sets up fast and easily with a stable cooking surface that supports pots and pans. It features four steel legs that fold outward to provide stability. The legs pack right up against the stove’s pill-sized shape for compact storage.

Moreover, the low-profile design of the Optimus Gemini II stove helps keep flames steady in rugged conditions. This outdoor cooker is built for long-term durability and reliable performance outdoors.

Images courtesy of Katadyn Group