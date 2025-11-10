The Shasta tiny house from Spindrift Homes boasts a contemporary elegant design inside and out. French sliding doors and windows complement cedar cidings and Dormer-style roof. It looks and feels spacious as it sits on a double-axle trailer, measuring 26 feet long and 10 feet wide.

Inside its compact 280 square feet living space is a layout and finish that mimics large residential homes. It is bright and welcoming with white walls complementing wooden finishes. It has all the amenities of a modern home for optimum functionality and comfort.

The Shasta tiny house features clean and sleek modern lines with rustic elements that mimic modern farmhouse designs. Each corner is maximized for functionality with an open-plan layout that hosts a first-floor bedroom and a loft guest room.

Meanwhile, the fully-equipped kitchen offers a counter top with a butcher block designed with a fold-up extension for modular dining/food prep space. The kitchen has a custom backsplash, open shelving, and a 3-burner propane gas range oven with hood. There’s also a full-size refrigerator seamlessly placed under the storage-integrated staircase leading to the loft.

The Shasta tiny house made use of the walls for built-in shelving and cupboards. There are shelvings above the bed in the first-floor bedroom and cubby holes under the staircase for extra storage. Even the couch in the living room has built-in storage underneath.

Moreover, despite its compact size, the house manages to include a dipping tub in the bathroom. Other modern amenities include an integrated bluetooth surround sound stereo system and on-demand hot water heater. There’s also a mini-split AC and heater combo, ceiling fan, and ample USB and USB-C outlets throughout the home and four exterior outlets.

Images courtesy of Spindrift Homes