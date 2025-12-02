The abyss is extremely cold and requires special underwater gear for one to survive its unforgiving pressure levels. A wetsuit won’t cut it, but a drysuit made with ultra-thick, flexible fleece can. We’re talking about the drysuit material technology that keeps the Britsh Special Forces alive underwater in temperatures below 10°C. Vollebak brought that same lightweight and hydrophobic tech to land with its latest release, the Deep Sea Diver Hoodie.

It may look like a simple hoodie but it packs 539 grams per square meter of fleece, the densest Vollebak has ever used for a hoodie. Its the warmest among its kind from the brand as it traps more heat. Yet, it is still breathable and comfortable to wear.

The 2.6-pound Deep Sea Diver Hoodie wicks away moisture and sweat, is fast-drying, and odor-resistant. It is also engineered for mobility with Polartec Power Stretch fabric (91% polyester, 9% elastane) that offers the same four-way elasticity from the British Special Force’s drysuits. It bends, stretches, and rebounds in any direction so it adapts to your movements.

Meanwhile, a two-way front zipper with moleskin and faux-suede tape offers ventilation and comfort where the zippers come into contact with the skin. Vollebak also added egg-shaped pockets for warmth and a double-lined snorkel hood that offers a protective microclimate around the head.

Vollebak borrowed the double-lined snorkel hood design of the Deep Sea Diver Hoodie from the cold-weather parkas developed for USAF aircrews in the 1950s. It zips up into a narrow tunnel to shield the face from freezing air and wind. It seals in warmth and blocks out the elements. Get It Here