When Hideo Kojima teased his first major project after he parted ways with Konami, it received mixed reactions. Death Stranding offered something totally different from established genres. It eventually gained a cult following and is the reason why we have this awesome piece of tech. This is Dnsys Z1 Exoskeleton Pro – DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH Limited Edition.

The name is surely a mouthful but it tells us everything we need to know about this motorized augmentation. We are still a far cry from full-scale mechanical suits, but wearable robotics like these bring us one step closer. Reports reveal this SKU is a collaboration between DNSYS and KOJIMA PRODUCTION’s art director Yoji Shinkawa.

The Dnsys Z1 Exoskeleton Pro – DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH Limited Edition is the ultimate tie-in for fans. With this bad boy, you can finally come close to what Sam Porter Bridges wears in the franchise. This is a high-tech accessory ideal for folks who love to explore the great outdoors or recreationists in general..

“We designed this exoskeleton with the same passion and precision as if it were built for the world of Death Stranding. Every detail was refined to bring the game’s futuristic vision into reality, creating something Sam himself might wear. Wearing it feels as if the world of Death Stranding has come to life, where imagination and reality finally connect,” says Shinkawa.

Once you strap in, the Dnsys Z1 Exoskeleton Pro – DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH Limited Edition offers benefits such as a boost in endurance, knee pressure relief, effortless steps, all-terrain adaptability, and payload weight reduction. In other words, it should make you feel and perform like a superhuman

Images courtesy of DNSYS/KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS