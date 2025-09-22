aNot all tiny homes offer the space and design for full-time living, with some focusing more on novelty than livability. Not the Ochoco from Spindrift Homes, which spans an impressive 30 feet long and 10 feet wide. It’s bigger than standard 8.5 feet-wide tiny house designs and easily comparable to a bachelor pad, albeit on wheels.

Built on a triple-axle trailer, this tiny house feels welcoming and spacious with its thoughtfully maximized and elegantly furnished interior layout. Glass doors open to a bright living area decked with operable glass windows for ventilation and natural light. A ceiling fan and AC and heater combo offer thermal regulation through the changing seasons.

The living area in the Ochoco tiny house can fit a full-size L-couch or a sofa bed for added bed space. Then on the center is an elegant and well-equipped kitchen with built-in cabinetry, overhead shelving, and cupboards for storage. It has modern appliances including a 3-burner gas range oven and hood, refrigerator, and space for a microwave.

There’s also an L-shaped breakfast bar and a collapsible table by the living room for work or dining. Meanwhile, on the far end of the house is the bathroom accessible via a barnstyle door. It features premium finishes with subway tiled shower and practical touches including a floating vanity, mirrored medicine cabinet, and Incinerating toilet.

The Ochoco tiny house only has one loft bedroom accesssible via a storage-integrated staircase. The bedroom has two skylights and glass windows around. It’s limited in space and only allows a mattress instead of a bed on the floor. The house feels airy and large thanks to its black and white color theme.

Images courtesy of Spindrift Homes