Stockholm-based architecture firm Himmelsfahrtskommando makes leaving civilization easier with the Klumpen. It’s a complete, off-grid utility core that handles the basic utilities needed to live comfortably away from civilization.

From the outside, it appears to be nothing more than a compact teepee-like structure. It spans only 7 square meters and stands 15 feet (4,850 mm to be precise) tall. Yet, it holds the essentials for off-grid living, including water, power, drainage, cables, and more.

The interior space is meticulously designed to incorporate a shower, a toilet, and a mini kitchen equipped with a sink, two stoves, and a microwave. Moreover, it has a freshwater tank, a recycling system, and a heat pump for cooling and heating.

Additionally, it provides mobile connectivity, satellite broadband, and solar-generated electricity. The system incorporates a 7.5-kWh battery, solar panels, wall outlets, and an inverter to power other 230-V appliances. It can handle other power loads, including from a toaster, dishwasher, boiler, and washer.