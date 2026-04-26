Cuisinart makes it easy to entertain and cook outdoors with the launch of a new product designed to simplify hosting. The FlavorBoost 8-in-1 Outdoor Electric Grill is a versatile cooking solution for small spaces. It’s ideal for patios, decks, and apartment-friendly outdoor spaces.

Whether you’re craving barbeque, a grilled steak, or roasted chicken, this 1800W electric grill delivers. It offers eight versatile cooking functions, including air fry, bake, dehydrate, broil, smoke, roast, and grill. It boasts an expansive 154 square inch of cooking space on a non-stick grill plate that can fit up to six burgers.

Cuisinart’s FlavorBoost 8-in-1 Outdoor Electric Grill grills steaks at 500°F and air fries at 400°F. Its integrated wood‑pellet smoke drawer, which can fit 6oz applewood pellets, delivers authentic barbeque or smoky flavor. The smoke-on-demand technology, activated via the Smoker button, provides quick results, or enter smoke mode for extended smoking.

Moreover, this electric outdoor grill features an open lid grill to achieve the perfect sear and open flame flavor without the hassle of gas or charcoal. It also has a moisture cup that prevents cooked food from drying, by adding steam for juicy results every time.

Meanwhile, a keep warm function keeps cooked foods at the palatable temperature. Cuisinart’s FlavorBoost 8-in-1 Outdoor Electric Grill has a built-in smart temperature probe that conveniently automatically switches the grill to the keep-warm mode when food reaches the target temperature.

This ensures there’s no overcooked or undercooked food. This machine also features an intuitive and user-friendly interface with easy-to-read LED displays for the Time and Temperatrure.

Image courtesy of Cuisinart