StormGo Mini T6 combines four emergency toa flashlighthtweight, compact size shorter than your smartphone. It packs a jump starter, a tire inflator, a flashlight, and a power bank, making it ideal for outdoor adventurers, daily drivers, digital nomads, and more.

This four-in-one outdoor tool can easily replace your bulky tools for roadside emergencies and outdoor trips. It’s small enough to fit inside the glove box, a backpack, or even in a pocket at just 4.8″ tall. It is also light at just 416g, providing on-the-go power and ease of mind.

The StormGo Mini T6 packs an efficient jump starter that gets you back on the road in just three seconds with a peak current of 1200A. It instantly wakes your dead car battery, even in extreme weather conditions.

Meanwhile, the 150PSI air pump features a premium 20-cylinder brushless motor. It delivers quiet, efficient inflation to a wide variety of vehicles, including bikes and cars, as well as camping gear.

Additionally, the StormGo Mini T6 has a built-in rechargeable 8800mAh (32.56Wh) battery and a USB-C 45W PD two-way fast charging port to keep you connected and on the go. Of course, a portable torch is always handy to have around, and this versatile gear packs a 1W LED flashlight that provides bright, reliable illumination.

It has three light modes, including flashlight for clear visibility in the dark, SOS, and strobe. Best of all, the StormGo Mini T6 works even in harsh weather conditions, from freezing winters to burning summers. It stays functional and durable from -20℃ to 60℃.

Images courtesy of StormGo