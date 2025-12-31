Apple’s design language remains consistent throughout the years. Its products exude a sleek and premium look that Android OEMs regularly try to copy. Gone are the days when its devices prominently flaunted plastic parts as metals such as stainless steel, aluminum, and titanium became mainstays. Meanwhile, Spigen ignites nostalgia with its Classic C1 Series of accessories.

These aftermarket add-ons are among the coolest you can get this year. The South Korean group seems to know exactly how to market the right stuff for Apple’s hardware ecosystem. So far, the Classic C1 Series is available for the iPhone 15 Pro series, iPhone 16 Pro series, iPhone 17 Pro series, AirPods 4, Apple Watch Series, and Mac Mini.

Despite the durable metal construction of the SKUs in question, it doesn’t mean full invincibility against accidental drops, bumps, and scrapes. Hence, users typically purchase protective cases to shield their pricey investments from various types of damage. What Spigen brings to the table is exactly that, albeit with a retro and stylish twist.

The entire lineup draws heavy inspiration from the iMac G3 with its vibrant translucent enclosure. Depending on the device you plan to get it for, several hues are available. Spigen says the Classic C1 (Mag Fit) for the iPhones is completely compatible with the MagSafe system. So far, our only gripe is the lack of color options for certain models.

Nevertheless, there’s plenty to pick from, such as Tangerine, Ruby, Graphite, and Bondi Blue. We especially like the Apple Watch Classic C1 Charger Stand as it discreetly transforms the puck and cable into a miniature iMac G3. Lastly, these are manufactured primarily out of polycarbonate and silicone. So, which one are you getting?

