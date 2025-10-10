In the early days of mobile gaming, market analysts predicted the segment was bound to grow exponentially. However, a few stalwarts in the video game industry did not share the same positive outlook. If we look at the state of things right now, it seems like the former are finally vindicated. If you need more proof, take a look at 8BitDo’s Ultimate 2 Wireless Controller (Honkai: Star Rail – Evernight).

After the huge success of Genshin Impact, miHoYo continues to deliver hit after hit. Even its latest entry — Zenless Zone Zero — has already amassed a huge following across the globe. Given that modern smartphones and tablets are now packing potent hardware, people can enjoy AAA-quality games on the go. However, some still prefer the tactile feel of a gamepad over touch controls.

8BitDo is a leading supplier of premium gaming accessories compatible with almost every platform. Sadly, it appears Sony is still reluctant to license its technology, unlike Nintendo and Microsoft/Xbox. Thus, the Ultimate 2 Wireless Controller (Honkai: Star Rail – Evernight) will work on everything except for the PlayStation ecosystem.

The manufacturer has always maintained a solid track record when it comes to collaborative products. As such, you can look forward to a premium gaming experience with this new SKU. Similar to the Ultimate 2.4G Wireless Controller – Chongyun, this package is chock full of awesome extras that would delight collectors.

Each bundle “includes the Evernight-themed Ultimate 2 Wireless Controller, 4 joystick caps, a travel case, a glitter coaster, a set of temporary tattoo stickers, and collector’s packaging—crafted for fans and Trailblazers alike,” writes 8BitDo. Get your Ultimate 2 Wireless Controller (Honkai: Star Rail – Evernight) before it sells out!

Images courtesy of 8BitDo