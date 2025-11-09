Decades ago, Japan was the main source for cutting-edge consumer electronics and more. However, the same cannot be said today, as other countries now match or even surpass it in innovation. Nonetheless, the Land of the Rising Sun never fails to impress us with fascinating inventions. For instance, take the Future Human Washing Machine.

This is not your average bathroom fixture, as Science Corporation offers an advanced platform for personal hygiene. Unless you are extremely lazy, a shower or a relaxing dip in the bathtub is as simple as it gets. The concept is pretty straightforward as it only requires water, shampoo, and soap.

Still, automation remains a very appealing selling point for the modern consumer. As households continue to incorporate smart products, the Future Human Washing Machine was bound to arrive sooner or later. It made its debut at the Expo 2025 Osaka with a distinct purpose in mind.

According to reports, this pod-like machine is ideal for people with mobility issues. We have the elderly or individuals with distinct disabilities. You’re also looking at a comprehensive cleaning process, which involves ultrafine bubbles, swirling water, and air to completely dry the body at the end.

A session in the Future Human Washing Machine takes approximately 15 minutes, which is about as long as a full bath routine. Others were quick to point out something similar by Sharp back in 1970. We believe this contemporary upgrade touts a level of convenience that would benefit those in special care facilities and more.

Images courtesy Science Corporation