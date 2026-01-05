The mui Board Gen2 can easily pass off as minimalist home decor. It’s nothing more than a piece of wood hanging inconspicuously on the wall. But it’s actually a smart hub that controls your home’s smart devices. It operates passively, showing information only when you swipe across its surface.

Japanese company mui Lab designed this smart control system based on its “Calm Technology & Decision” principles, which focus on peaceful digital living, or making technology work in perfect harmony with humans. Instead of a colorful, glowing rectangle, the controller features a low-key interface that displays low-resolution dots and icons.

The mui Board Gen2 adapts what the company calls the “Piece of Wood” design concept. It feels smooth on the front, sides, top, and bottom, with no visible holes and tangible controls. The power button and speakers are at the back. This meticulous attention to detail makes the device look even more like just a piece of wood.

When active, it offers a host of important features compatible with Matter, the universal smart home standard also used by tech giants Samsung, Apple, Google, and Amazon. It can connect to Alexa or Siri for voice commands and offers touch controls for your home’s smart devices, including lighting, AC, blinds, speakers, and more.

Moreover, the mui Board Gen2 displays the current temperature, time, and provides weather updates. It also tracks your sleep using the mui Calm Sleep Platform. The latter incorporates millimeter-wave radar technology and “Spatial AI” to detect human gestures as the interface. The mm-wav radar monitors vital signs, sets alarms, and measures sleep patterns, and the data processing happens locally for security. You can also handwrite messages on the wood and send them to family members via its companion app or sync it with your Google calendar.

Images courtesy of mui Lab