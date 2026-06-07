Back when rumors began to circulate of an Xbox handheld gaming device being in development. Most of us were expecting a first-party portable console, but Microsoft had other plans. It might have been a letdown, but sales numbers dictate otherwise. In fact, a new SKU, the ROG Xbox Ally X20 Bundle, is on the way.

Those hoping for a total design overhaul are out of luck. It seems both ASUS and ROG are already happy with the form factor and are not about to change it. However, what’s different this time around is the housing. Unlike the ROG Xbox Ally X and ROG Xbox Ally, which have matte shells, the RC74XA-TW004W opts for a stylish translucent one.

Since most tech-savvy consumers find see-through housings charming in a retro type of way, the ROG Xbox Ally X20 Bundle delivers just exactly that and more. Look a little closer, and you’ll find the smoky black enclosure is adorned with co-branded monograms. Contrast comes from the green “X” button and buttons clad in gold.

From the hardware side of things, gamers will be happy to know that it now flaunts a 7.4″ OLED touchscreen. On the other hand, the maximum resolution remains at 1920 x 1080, and the refresh rate stays the same at 120 Hz. Each unit ships with AMD’s Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme and 24 LPDDR5X memory, alongside a 1 TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD.

As to why ASUS and Microsoft call it the ROG Xbox Ally X20 Bundle, there’s the ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20. Also sporting a similar motif to the handheld gaming PC, on-demand immersive big-screen gameplay is always within reach. If you’re still on the fence, hurry up and make up your mind because this is a limited edition release.

Images courtesy of Xbox/ASUS