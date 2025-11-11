While the gaming industry is still patiently waiting for Valve’s next generation handheld gaming PC, the competition is growing. The like of Lenovo, ASUS, MSI, AYANEO, GPD, and others are regularly upgrading their hardware. While these are a mixed bag with hits and misses, abyxlute is going all in in a big way. We mean that literally because the 3D ONE is massive.

This is a fresh take on handheld gaming PCs, not only because of its large display, but also because of the combination of features from existing platforms. It appears to borrow from the Steam Deck and Legion Go/Legion Go 2. Firstly, let’s talk about the 10.95-inch or approximately 11-inch LTPS panel. It touts a resolution of 2560 x 1600 with a 16:10 aspect ratio.

Abyxlute says it supports full DC dimming for flicker-free visuals and a maximum brightness of 480 nits at a 100% sRGB color gamut. Its unique selling point is the glasses-free 3D technology to provide gamers with an even more immersive experience. As noted earlier, the 3D ONE features twin trackpads like the Steam Deck. It also comes with detachable controllers like the Legion Go/Legion Go 2.

Apart from gaming, there’s a bit of productivity as well, courtesy of a detachable keyboard cover. With a kickstand, users can get some work done or play in a relaxed manner with the controllers connected to a special gamepad accessory akin to Nintendo’s Switch/Switch 2.

In tablet mode, you can view 3D movies on the go as another entertainment option. Since it’s not specified, the 3D ONE likely run Windows 11 out of the box or a proprietary software ecosystem like such as Steam OS. Powering this beast is an Intel Core Ultra 258V CPU and an Intel ARC 140VGPU.

Images courtesy of abyxlute