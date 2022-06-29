Now that the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed is over, there is a lot of awesome stuff to talk about. One of the biggest highlights of the event was McMurtry’s record-breaking hill climb time. The team accomplished the feat aboard its 2022 Spéirling Prototype – Goodwood Edition. To the delight of motoring enthusiasts, a road-legal version is apparently in development.

Behind the wheel of the single-seater EV racer was former Formula One driver Max Chilton. In front of a crowd of about 150,000 people, the 2022 McMurtry Spéirling Prototype – Goodwood Edition conquered the 1.16-mile course in 39.08 seconds. The previous record-holder was the Volkswagen ID R back in 2019.

Of course, in order for it to be street legal, McMurtry needs to make some adjustments to meet the requirements of regulators. According to the British startup, the fans will remain intact on the upcoming model. Owners can enable it when they switch to Track mode. This system generates about 4,409.35 lbs of downforce.

This apparently eclipses that of a Formula One race car at 150 mph, which is only close to 3,000 lbs. The 2022 Spéirling Prototype – Goodwood Edition is not the first competition-ready vehicle to incorporate this technology. That honor goes to the Chaparral 2J which also saw action at Goodwood in the 1970s.

To our surprise, McMurtry confirms that the production model will retain the same electric powertrain specifications. This means drivers can enjoy the adrenaline-pumping performance to its fullest extent – on the tracks of course. The pricing for the road-legal Spéirling is not yet final, but the company hints that it should be around seven figures.

Images courtesy of McMurty