We have seen our fair share of whimsical products that makes you wonder why somebody came up with it in the first place. Nevertheless, these crazy contraptions stoke the imagination, and most are actually fun. We’re adding another to our ever-growing list with the arrival of the Spacruzzi. Now, this is something everyone should own.

This cool craft is proudly American-made. Every aspect of its design, fabrication, and assembly are all done in the company’s facilities in Montana and Nevada. A good soak in a hot tub touts a lot of benefits. It can help you relax, ease muscle pain, and so much more. With that in mind, why not package the experience as another platform?

The Spacruzzi allows owners and their companions to cruise along the water while inside a boat that also doubles as a hot tub. Why splurge for larger leisure vessels, when you can have the time of your life aboard this bad boy instead? It measures 12.85’ x 7.95’ x 2.75’ with a dry weight of 1,200 lbs.

Its fiberglass hull is in the shape of a teardrop which also keeps it hydrodynamic. As the description says, the inner section is a fully functional hot tub. The Spacruzzi uses an integrated UV and saltwater filtration setup for hygiene purposes. Furthermore, it comes with a fireplace stove hooked up to a propane tank.

Safety sensors will trigger an automatic shutdown in an emergency. Your Spacruzzi even features a cooler to keep your refreshments ice cold. Buyers can likewise customize the premium decking to express their unique tastes. Propulsion comes from a whisper-quiet electric motor with a battery that lasts up to five hours.

Images courtesy of Spacruzzi