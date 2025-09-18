We can still fondly recall when Richard Mille and BVLGARI fiercely competed to deliver the thinnest mechanical timepiece. Both watchmakers were pushing the engineering and design envelope to their absolute limit back then. After adding several stunning references to the Octo Finissimo Automatic catalog this 2025, the Italian luxury goods conglomerate is dropping this blackout beauty.

With its distinctive silhouette, there is no need for a total rework. Instead, the team has been exploring various materials and hues, thereby appealing to its clients’ varying tastes. Titanium remains a timeless favorite among gentlemen who prefer a lightweight yet durable timekeeping instrument on their wrists.

Since BVLGARI already has a matte all-gray take on the Octo Finissimo Automatic, a darker tonal version was long overdue. This Stygian yet dapper number touts a 40 mm x 5 mm sandblasted titanium case. Meanwhile, a coat of Black DLC endows it with a sinister yet stylish aesthetic. Its slim profile comes with a black ceramic insert on the crown.

Sadly, the sapphire crystal of its exhibition case back affords a view of the Calibre BVL 138. This in-house automatic movement is 2.23 mm thin and features a platinum micro-rotor and 31 jewels. It beats at 21,600 VPH and boasts an impressive 60-hour power reserve when fully wound.

A fixed bezel frames a matte black dial with glossy black baton hour markers, Arabic numeral hour markers, and hands. BVLGARI pairs this murdered-out Octo Finissimo Automatic with a fabric-textured rubber strap. A black DLC titanium pin buckle closure system completes this elegant ensemble. No need to rush because sources confirm the reference is not a limited-edition affair.

Images courtesy of BVLGARI