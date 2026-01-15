In the luxury watchmaking space, Jacob & Co. stands out among its contemporaries for a couple of reasons. Firstly, the firm is operating out of Manhattan, New York City, and not in Switzerland like the others. Secondly, the designs of some of its references are jaw-droppingly ornate. To give you an idea of what to expect, take a look at the God of Time.

Multiple facets define haute horlogerie. The timepieces that deserve the distinction typically feature precious metals, gemstones, and meticulous craftsmanship. Meanwhile, professionals who are intimately familiar with the ins and outs of the business believe that a tourbillon is a testament to a brand’s quality.

Jacob & Co. is aware of its client’s lofty expectations and delivers an outstanding mechanical masterpiece. The God of Time is a glorious tribute to the primordial deity Chronos. It features a 44.5 mm x 18.10 mm 18K round rose gold case.

Starting with the exhibition case back, we have a blue sapphire crystal over Jacob Arabo’s image and signature. Elsewhere, the dazzling housing of item number: JA060.40.AA.AA.A boasts a 30 ATM-rated water resistance.

It also frames an anti-reflective double-dome sapphire crystal. Beneath the transparent barrier is a blue aventurine dial with a hand-engraved applique of Chronos in 18K rose gold. 5N red gold dauphine hands indicate the time, while the tourbillon at 3 o’clock completes one revolution every four seconds.

In contrast to similar complications in other watches, its rate is 15 times faster. The God of Time relies on an in-house JCAM60 manual caliber with a 60-hour power reserve. The hand-wound movement comprises 282 components and has a frequency of 3Hz or about 21,600 vph. Jacob & Co. pairs each example with a blue alligator leather strap and an 18K rose gold deployment buckle.

Images courtesy of Jacob & Co.