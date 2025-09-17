Unpredictable rainy conditions can be a bummer when you’re out and about in the urban jungle. Worse, when you’re on a date and you’re dressed to impress. You try to stay calm and collected, but the wet blots on your shirt can easily ruin the romantic mood. Thankfully, Barbour’s Westdale jacket easily transforms from casual to semi-formal wear.

It lets you stay stylishly dry and protected under light showers. Its silhouette effortlessly merges Barbour’s iconic heritage design with modern materials, making it a versatile piece of outerwear. This jacket makes a great layer over a buttoned shirt or polo shirt, or any formal attire for that matter.

Left unzipped and with the collar turned up, it effortlessly makes you look like a distinguished gentleman. Meanwhile, its classic waterproof design perfectly displays the hard-working functional details that Barbour is famous for. It features a multitude of pockets to store your everyday carry essentials. The four snap-on large pockets offer both function and contemporary stylish appeal.

Meanwhile, a stowaway hood provides added protection from the elements. Barbour’s Westdale waterproof jacket features an exterior crafted from a polyester/cotton blend ( 55% polyester, 45% cotton) with a 100% polyurethane membrane to keep the elements at bay. Then, its inner is a smooth and quick-drying polyester for added durability and wrinkle resistance.

Subtle Barbour embroidery branding on the left-hand pocket adds style, while a zippered front closure with a buttoned storm flap allows for several different wear options. Barbour’s Westdale jacket is available in Olive and Black colorways and in several sizes from small to XXL.

Images courtesy of Barbour