Stay warm and keep the cold at bay in style with Filson’s Reversible Pile Fleece Jacket. It doubles as a wind shell and an insulating layer in a trendy design perfect for travel, date nights, or trips out of town. It’s a breathable layer that keeps you comfortable and protected during unpredictable weather conditions.

One side is a durable yet smooth nylon ripstop (4-oz. 100%) that blocks wind and handles rough conditions. Its crosshatch weave reinforces strength and shrugs off abrasion. Then the other side is a warm pile fleece (9.5-oz. 100% polyester) that offers warmth without the bulky weight. It’s made with high-pile polyester fleece that traps heat to keep you warm and comfy in the cold.

But it also dries quickly for breathability and to prevent moisture and sticky buildup from sweat. Filson’s Reversible Pile Fleece Jacket also features hand pockets on both sides for convenience. The nylon side adds a flapped chest pocket and a zippered stow pocket to store valuable on-the-go essentials.

Moreover, elasticated hems and cuffs along with the full front zipped closure seal in the heat. The zipper also makes it easy to wear the jacket on and off or leave open for days when you want just the right amount of cozy warmth.