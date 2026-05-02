The Cube Solo Air Tent is AlphaGo’s smallest tent to date, featuring a design similar to its impressive glamping-style Cube Air Tent. While the latter can sleep six people, this smaller counterpart, is for one person only, as its name suggests.

It’s the most compact member of the Cube Air Tent family, designed for those who travel light but don’t want to sacrifice comfort. It’s built with the same premium materials as the larger Cube tents. This includes a durable and weather-proof, high-strengfth laminated technical fabric. It also uses an air-beam structure made with heavy-duty TPU that provides a rigid and stable frame to the tent once inflated.

Moreover, there’s the interior blackout coating that reduces external light for better sleep and improved comfort. The Cube Solo Air Tent also features a heavy-duty groundsheet that protects the tent base from rough terrain and moisture. This way, you stay dry and comfortable inside.

Additionally, the tent features the same inflatable Air-Beam Technology used by the larger Cube tents. It uses inflatable structure air beams instead of the traditional tent poles, which results in efficient setup.

The Cube Solo Air Tent sets up extremely fast and easy in just 15 seconds using an integrated high-pressure pump. Once inflated, it’s surprisingly stable and rigid, providing reliable and strong wind resistance in a lightweight structure.

Speaking of weight, it weighs just 8.5 kg, making it ideal for backpacking, overlanding adventures, hiking base camp, and more. It folds into a compact size of 31″ x 18″ in x 18″, providing instant shelter wherever the adventure takes you.

Images courtesy of AlphaGo