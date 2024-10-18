Leveraging a design that leans heavily on transparent materials, Nothing has carved a distinct aesthetic identity in the highly competitive tech industry. Beyond its growing lineup of smartphones, the company also caters to audio enthusiasts with a diverse range of earphones. The latest model in the bunch is the Ear (open) which may not appeal to everyone.

Nothing certainly knows how to play around with words as this SKU lives up to its name. These pair of stylish earbuds may seem like your average affair until the user slips them on and hits play. Due to its unique engineering, the enclosure and speakers deliver an open soundstage. It basically keeps you aware of your surroundings at all times.

As Nothing puts it, “Whether it’s the birds singing or a car coming around the corner, Open Sound Technology means you get to hear everything you want and need.” The Ear (open) allows audio to naturally leak out. It minimizes the discomfort of traditional earphones that completely seal the ear canal. Meanwhile, its Sound Seal System ensures music playback never becomes a nuisance to those around you.

Interestingly enough, the manufacturer claims it “Minimises sound leakage for a private listening experience. Reverse sound waves from rear acoustic ports are superimposed on the sound from the front, effectively canceling them out and ensuring precise, private audio transmission from Ear (open) to ear.”

These bad boys are ideal for people who regularly engage in workouts with plenty of movement. Each ear hook incorporates a nickel-titanium wire wrapped in skin-friendly silicone to hold the Ear (open) in place securely. The IP54-rated construction also helps it withstand moisture. With the included charging case, expect at least 30 hours of total battery life.

Images courtesy of Nothing