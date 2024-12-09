If tablets with Apple’s software ecosystem are not your cup of tea, the alternatives are Android slates. Some might argue Microsoft’s 2-in-1 Surface Pro series is also available, but Windows still needs some refinements. Thankfully, Samsung is not the sole brand with premium options. About a month ago, Oppo launched the Pad 3 Pro.

The South Korean electronics giant has done an excellent job with marketing. To the average consumer, the only Android devices that can hold a candle against iPads are from Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S catalog. However, a little internet research should shed some light on other equally capable models.

The Pad 3 Pro is crafted out of aluminum and measures 10.58″ x 7.68″ x 0.26″ with a weight of roughly 1.29 lbs. Oppo offers this in two colors: Starlit Blue and Dawn Gold. Meanwhile, buyers can get it in 8 GB/256 GB, 12 GB/256 GB, 16 GB/512 GB, and 16 GB/1 TB RAM/Storage variants.

Running the show is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC with no cellular connectivity. You won’t find an AMOLED panel here as Oppo equips it with a 12.1″ IPS LCD (LTPS) screen. With a 3000 x 2120 pixel resolution, 144 Hz refresh rate, and a maximum touch sampling rate of 540 Hz, it’s not exactly a dealbreaker.

Unfortunately, it seems the Smart Keyboard and Pencil 2 Pro are sold separately. For its price, we expected Oppo to at least throw in the stylus for free. The Pad 3 Pro draws power from a 9,510 mAh battery. It supports 67W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge technology to fully top up in 80 minutes. Overall, it’s a highly capable tablet for entertainment, gaming, and productivity.

Images courtesy of Oppo